Swimmer dies 1 day after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. — A swimmer has died one day after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says they received calls before 1:50 p.m. Monday about someone who was struggling in Lake Michigan.

We’re told the swimmer disappeared below the water’s surface as bystanders tried to reach him. They later found him and pulled him onto a raft, taking him to shore. CPR was attempted.

The swimmer was pronounced dead at the hospital before 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to deputies.

The victim’s identity won’t be released until after family members are notified.

MCSO credits Michigan State Police, the Ludington Police Department, the Hamlin and Ludington Fire Department, the Ludington State Park Rangers and Life EMS for their assistance.

