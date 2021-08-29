Strong winds generating high waves in Lake Michigan on Sunday

LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE — The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids has issued a high Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories on Sunday due to strong winds along Lake Michigan. Southwesterly winds will range between 10 to 20 mph on Sunday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times.

WXMI

The Small Craft Advisory for West Michigan extends until 10 p.m. Sunday evening. Wave heights between 3 to 6 feet are expected, generating likely dangerous swimming conditions. The south sides of piers will be the most dangerous, as the winds will be coming from the south/southwest. Waves will be high enough to wash over piers, which would sweep people walking into the water.

The high waves expected on Sunday could hinder even the most experienced swimmers. Please use extreme caution along and near Lake Michigan.