SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Tuesday, voters in Spring Lake Township rejected a referendum related to a planned subdivision on the site of a former blueberry farm, sending a "clear message" to the township, despite a legal agreement that allows the development to continue as planned.

"We not only passed the referendum, we absolutely routed it," said Kristina Ellis, founder of grassroots group Voice of Spring Lake. "From the very beginning, I knew we would prevail."

Spring Lake Township votes down rezoning of farm, but development will still be built

In a 75% no vote, residents prevented nearly 100 acres of the former Poel Blueberry Farm from being zoned as low-density residential.

"Not everybody can live here," said Ellis, who wants Spring Lake Township to remain a "small town" and is concerned about its ability to sustain a larger subdivision: "It's not possible."

FOX 17

In January 2023, property owner P5 Land Investments requested medium-density residential zoning for the agricultural property.

In accordance with its master plan at the time, the township recommended the zoning change.

"What the township effectively did was cut the residents off at the knees," Ellis said. "By trying to cram people in this way and that way, it becomes something that is no longer Spring Lake."

FOX 17

In September 2023, the township took a step back, rezoning the land as low-density residential, a classification that would have permitted less homes than initially planned.

P5 Land Investments then sued the township and settled, agreeing upon a maximum of 195 homes.

While voters rejected the referendum weeks later, the settlement permits the development, though it won't be zoned as low-density residential.

FOX 17

In a statement on the township website, Supervisor Jerry Rabideau said in part, "“We are dedicated to the responsible growth of Spring Lake Township that balances the community’s vision and need for additional housing with ongoing conversations about preserving open and recreational space.”

Meanwhile, Ellis still calls the referendum a win: "If [the township] can't listen, they don't want to listen, then we need to remove them."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube