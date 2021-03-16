Southbound I-196 to be rebuilt between Holland and Saugatuck

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Years ago, the northbound side of I-196 was reconstructed, but it has taken until this year that the Michigan Department of Transportation has scheduled the same rebuild on the southbound side. That project begins Monday, March 22.

Construction will affect about 12 miles of the freeway, from M-40 in Holland to a point just south of the bridge over the Kalamazoo River in Douglas.

The project is made possible by funding from the Rebuilding Michigan Program, a five-year program financed by bonds.

Westaby, Robb

Northbound and southbound traffic on I-196 will be sharing the northbound pavement during the project, which means one lane of traffic in each direction.

In addition, the southbound ramps at Exit 41 will be closed; drivers will need to use the ramps at Exit 36.

Besides the replacement of the pavement, the Saugatuck Rest Area will be closed through May 2022 for the building of a new facility, and bridge improvements are scheduled.

The overall project is scheduled to be complete by November 15, 2021.

