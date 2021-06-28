South Haven's sanitary sewer overflows over the weekend

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Rain and flooding over the weekend in South Haven led to the golf course lift station discharging raw wastewater intermittently.

About 10,000 total gallons of raw wastewater were discharged starting at 8 a.m. Friday until about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority’s Wastewater Treatment Plant discharged about 100,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater to the Black River.

They started doing so about 9 p.m. Saturday until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the sewer system overflow is directly related to surface water infiltrating the sewer collection system.