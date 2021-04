SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services has added a new rescue truck to its garage on Friday.

SHAES says the truck was produced by Spencer Manufacturing of South Haven.

We’re told the new truck will replace SHAES’s 1998 truck and that it cost $440,000 (includes equipment).

The vehicle will also boast a new LED tower that will help illuminate scenes at night, according to SHAES.

The new rescue truck is expected to begin service in a matter of days.

