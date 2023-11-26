Small Business Saturday: Estella Rose Fashion successfully relocates to downtown Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — The earth-tone arches in Estella Rose Fashion are hand-painted and its TikTok-trendy clothing is hand-picked.

"We get to dress people and make them feel confident," said Tricia Alcamo, a co-owner who says she's been self-employed "my entire life."

In May, Alcamo, her daughter, and "future sister-in-law" opened the brick-and-mortar clothing store on Eighth Street in downtown Holland, moving their freshly founded small business away from their Cascade location.

"Once you feel like you look good, your day is going to be a lot better," said Annalisa Walt, Alcamo's daughter and mother to the store's namesake.

"Once you're in downtown Holland, you're constantly going to come back," Walt said about shopping habits in the popular district. "This weekend has been awesome."

The boho-inspired store also sells baby and toddler clothing, permanent jewelry and other accessories, basing their selection off of social media trends and influencers.

"I have a shopping addiction and I've always been passionate about fashion," said manager Kailie Werra. "I couldn't see myself doing anything else."

While big box stores shift toward online shopping, Werra and her coworkers say their carefully-curated selection and personal touch separate them from the rest of the retail pack.

"When you go into those big box stores, they don't really care about anything," Werra said. "You ask for help, and they don't really give it to you. It's nice to shop small, because we actually like helping customers and care."

