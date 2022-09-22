Sheriff: 3 rescued after sailboat overturns in Lake Michigan

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office rescued three men from Holland Thursday evening after their sailboat overturned in Lake Michigan.

Deputies responded to Lake Michigan, about three miles out from Tunnel Park in Park Township, just after 6 p.m.

The caller said three men were on a Hobiecat-style sailboat that overturned because of high waves.

All three men were in the water, wearing life jackets, and not able to right the sailboat.

One of them was able to call his family members to tell them the location of the water emergency. He also told family members that all three men were getting exhausted in the water.

Deputies found all three men in the water about two miles northwest of Holland State Park.

All three of them were rescued and treated for mild hypothermia, and they each refused further medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office says lake conditions at the time were “extremely dangerous with high wind and waves.”

