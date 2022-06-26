Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshore

Actions

Sheriff: 1 hospitalized after driver ignores several red lights

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's robbery at a convenience store in Wright Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 21:38:19-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-month-old is safe and one person was hospitalized after a crash in Holland Township.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Adams Street and 104th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a man from Grand Rapids blew through several red lights on Adams Street, before hitting a car that was going through a green light on 104th Avenue.

Deputies say the driver who ran the red lights had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Meanwhile, the woman from Dorr driving the car that he hit was taken to the hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the woman’s 7-month-old passenger did not get hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News