Sheriff: 1 hospitalized after driver ignores several red lights

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 7-month-old is safe and one person was hospitalized after a crash in Holland Township.

Deputies responded to the crash just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Adams Street and 104th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says a man from Grand Rapids blew through several red lights on Adams Street, before hitting a car that was going through a green light on 104th Avenue.

Deputies say the driver who ran the red lights had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Meanwhile, the woman from Dorr driving the car that he hit was taken to the hospital with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the woman’s 7-month-old passenger did not get hurt.

