'Potentially a domestic situation': Deputies ID victim, offer update in Holland Township homicide

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies have identified the victim in Sunday night's shooting at a Holland Township apartment complex as 36-year-old Shevell Shelton.

As around 9 p.m. Sunday night, deputies received several reports of shots being fired within the Falcon Woods Apartments complex.

Upon arrival, deputies were eventually led to an apartment on Woodview Lane near Forest Court.

“Initially, (we) didn't know exactly which apartment had come from," said Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. "A deputy had made contact with witnesses in the area who pointed them in direction of the apartment. When they entered, they found a subject inside deceased.”

Deputies said Shelton was from Holland Township. With the help of a forensic autopsy from Blodgett Hospital, Shelton's death was ruled a homicide.

“We don't believe it's a random incident," Sparks said. "We're looking into the connection between anybody who may have been involved in this at this time. So, there was potentially a domestic situation going on there that we're we're looking into at this time.”

Sparks admitted they are still in the early stages of the open investigation, but outlined some of their next steps.

“There were some other people in this apartment. It was occupied," Sparks said. "We're working on speaking with those individuals as well. We don't believe them to be involved at this point.”

Sparks also said they are asking for the public to help with the investigation. They are hoping people can send in tips through Silent Observer or check surveillance footage that might lead deputies to whom they believe is a single suspect still at large.

In the meantime, Sparks said, "if people aren't involved directly in whatever situation led up to the shooting, then I don't think they have any reason for concern. However, the subject still is outstanding...whoever did this is not in custody. So, until he's in custody, I would always encourage everybody to use caution.”

The number for Silent Observer is (616) 774-2345 or visit silentobserver.org.

