Port Sheldon Township board passes Airbnb, VRBO regulations

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The beachside short-term rental will continue to be allowed in Port Sheldon, though under some new regulations, passed last week by the township board.

On Wednesday, February 14, both a zoning and regulatory ordinance received unanimous approval from the board, attempting to "address potential issues before they become problematic" in the township.

"I think the concern was that, 'Hey, we're going to become the Wild West of Airbnbs,'" Township Supervisor Mike Sabatino said in an October interview with FOX 17.

Set to go into effect at the beginning of next year, the ordinance(s) permit only single-family dwellings to rent in the short term on land zoned for residential, agricultural and lakeshore use.

"No real substantive changes," said Sabatino, comparing the draft ordinance to the final version passed by the board.

While the maximum occupancy increased from 12 to 16 during the drafting process, the role of the "local agent" remained the same, mandating that the rental owner or a designated local agent must live within 20 miles of the property, able to respond within 30 minutes notice for any possible emergency.

If a short-term rental cannot comply with these regulations— in addition to various parking, noise, trash and safety rules— its owner receives two strikes before their license is revoked by the township.

"It just feels good to be at the end of it," Sabatino said. "But I know that there's still work ahead."

In January, the township held a public hearing on the ordinance(s), "to hear resident concerns or considerations," per Sabatino.

"We did provide ample opportunity," said Sabatino, saying he reached out to those who wrote letters in relation to STRs.

Still, the group Keep Port Sheldon Residential claimed the hearing was not properly promoted.

The group created a petition, "calling for greater public involvement is crucial for fair decision-making processes regarding short-term rentals."

Following the passage of the ordinance(s), though, the group changed their name on Facebook to Port Sheldon Community.

"I feel like people did come together and voice their opinions," Sabatino said. "I do."

For more on the Port Sheldon Township STR Ordinance, click here to read a full copy.

