Port Sheldon Township drafting ordinance to regulate short-term rentals

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Port Sheldon Township Board and Planning Commission are drafting an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals — including Airbnbs and VRBOs — as neighboring municipalities on the lakeshore enact policies of their own.

Currently, the township has nearly 100 short-term rentals (STRs) that have historically operated "largely without issue," according to a September release.

"Not every short-term rental is bad," Township Supervisor Mike Sabatino said. "We want to have some tools to be able to address potential concerns."

The draft ordinance — received by FOX 17 through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request — directs STR owners to register with the township on an annual basis and comply with a number of regulations.

If passed in its current form, short-term rentals will be restricted to single-family dwellings — the "predominant" type of dwelling in the community — in residential, agricultural and lakeshore areas.

Thus, STRs in land zoned for open space, commercial and industrial use would be disallowed, though Sabatino says no short-term rentals exist in those areas "to our knowledge."

In addition, STR owners would need to designate a "Responsible Local Agent" to live within 20 miles of the rental property and be able to respond to calls from renters or neighbors.

In case of an emergency, the owner or local agent would need to be "physically present at the unit within 30 minutes when contacted by the township or law enforcement."

"I think the concern was that, 'Hey, we're going to become the Wild West of Airbnbs,'" Sabatino said. "That really hasn't been the case."

Per the draft ordinance, the maximum occupancy of an STR will be capped at 12 and a minimum of two off-street parking spaces must be made available, plus one additional space for every three occupants over six.

The owner must also consent to inspections, comply with the township noise ordinance, keep and dispose of trash receptacles, and not modify the dwelling to alter the "residential character" of its neighborhood.

The rules would depend on a two-strike system, where a pair of separate violations within a calendar year could result in the revocation of registration.

"You can come in any time through our office hours and talk to your local representatives," Sabatino said. "They're going to respond."

The draft ordinance — which may still be amended or voted down — does not apply to family occupancy, house sitting, dwelling sales, estate representatives or migrant housing.

Following two years of public comment, Sabatino thinks the township has found a policy "that will work," considering both the rights of property owners and health and safety concerns from neighbors.

"People speak and we listen," Sabatino said. "That's the great thing about this level of government."

