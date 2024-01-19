Park Township set to plant shortgrass prairie on former airport

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The former airport in Park Township will be turned into a native shortgrass prairie — with additional recreational opportunities available on the property — following recent authorization from the township Board.

"Park Township is known for its parks," said Township Manager Howard Fink. "We want to continue to be a community that people value for its recreational and open space offerings."

In a Jan. 11 meeting, the Board discussed the design for its planned Community Park, which sets aside more than 30 acres of land for the prairie, located on the corner of Ottawa Beach Road and 152nd Avenue.

FOX 17

The ecosystem would house big bluestem, black-eyed Susans and purple coneflowers — among other native grasses and wildflowers — benefiting the eastern meadowlark, grasshopper sparrow and other songbirds, along with pollinators.

"This really represents Park Township's commitment, not only to the ecology of our natural environment but biodiversity," Fink said.

With a minimal maintenance cost, Fink says the park is "fiscally responsible," because the prairie won't need to be irrigated and regularly mowed like sod.

"Not only that but it's beautiful," Fink said. "Aesthetically pleasing."

Beginning in the spring, the township plans to prepare the site, spraying herbicides to kill invasive species like spotted knapweed. In the fall, a cover crop, trees and native seeds will be planted.

"It's going to take time — years — to build this park," said Fink, detailing a three-year growing period before the prairie reaches full bloom in the summer of 2027.

FOX 17

In addition to the prairie, the township plans to install a community center, splash pad, nature-based playground and more in its park, a concept that will cost an estimated $9.5 million dollars, according to a mock-up on the township's website.

To that end, the township is expected to launch a multimillion-dollar capital campaign to raise awareness and funds for the park, attempting to accelerate its building timeline.

"It's going to be a multigenerational facility," Fink said, mentioning an upcoming step in the process: pickleball.

By the summer, the township will unveil ten pickleball courts "that will be the envy of this region," according to Fink, making the park a "gem of both recreation, conservation and community."

