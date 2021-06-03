Zeeland woman in critical condition after crashing into dump truck

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland woman is in critical condition after police say she crashed into the back of a dump truck that was carrying concrete.

The crash happened around 10:30 Thursday morning on Chicago Dr. between 18th Ave. and 12th Ave. in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Twp.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a landscape dump truck carrying concrete was slowing down to make a left turn when a 41-year-old woman crashed into the back of it.

Deputies say the woman was pinned in her vehicle.

Georgetown Fire & Rescue crews were able to free the woman from her car, and she was taken to Butterworth Hospital.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Eastbound Chicago Drive will be closed while crews continue investigating.

