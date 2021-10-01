Watch
Zeeland Township hit-and-run victim identified, suspect still at large

FOX 17
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The victim in a Zeeland Township hit-and-run has been identified.

Kentwood resident Valerie Batema, 36, was killed when she was hit by a vehicle of unknown description in the I-96 Business Loop area on Aug. 15, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the investigation is ongoing and that authorities are still looking for the driver involved. Deputies say the vehicle responsible may have some damage along the front side.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

