Zeeland Splash Pad Park opens for summer season

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park welcomed back guests Friday.
It’s a barrier-free play area with water features for children and toddlers.
Admission is free and the park includes restrooms, benches, tables, a fireplace and shaded areas.
There is also a raised desk so parents and guardians can watch their children play while staying dry.
The Zeeland Splash Pad is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
On Sundays, it’s open from noon to 9 p.m.
It is scheduled to stay open through Labor Day.
