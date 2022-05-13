Zeeland Splash Pad Park opens for summer season

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland Splash Pad Park welcomed back guests Friday.

It’s a barrier-free play area with water features for children and toddlers.

Admission is free and the park includes restrooms, benches, tables, a fireplace and shaded areas.

There is also a raised desk so parents and guardians can watch their children play while staying dry.

The Zeeland Splash Pad is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sundays, it’s open from noon to 9 p.m.

It is scheduled to stay open through Labor Day.

