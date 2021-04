ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland police are investigating a voluntary missing person case involving a 15-year-old girl.

Family of Elena Carmona

Lt. Tom Ball confirmed Elena Carmona is the girl in the above poster being circulated online.

He did not confirm nor deny that Carmona was lured by a person online to leave her home.

Her family and friends have set up a Facebook page for the search.

Anyone with information may contact Zeeland police at 616-772-912.