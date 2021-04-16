Zeeland opening 2 new Little League softball fields at Huizenga Park

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland Recreation has built two new state-of-the-art Little League Softball fields at Huizenga Park to match the fields the Boys Little League program has had for several years at Jim Kaat Park.

They level the playing field with the boys' program, with new brick dugouts, batting cages, bullpens, black vinyl fencing, electronic scoreboards, sound system, restrooms and field dimensions uniquely designed specifically for Little League softball with a 180-foot outfield fence depth.

Officials announced the new fields Friday.

The project was funded by the Zeeland Recreation millage, along with “significant” donations from local Zeeland businesses.

Funding for the $550,000 project included a $210,000 donation from Gentex, Inc – which provided them with naming rights to the facility – along with $150,000 from the City of Zeeland, $100,000 from the Zeeland Recreation Capital Improvement Fund and $90,000 in donations from local businesses.

Games will start being played at the fields on April 24, along with an opening ceremony on the same date.