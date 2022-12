ZEELAND, Mich. — Three children in the Potts family, and dozens of others, got to experience a beautifully lit display on Deer Ridge Court in Zeeland.

A welcome bit of calm, a break from the snow, just in time for Christmas Day— made three little kids so excited to talk to the local news, they were at a loss for words.

They said the most important words of all, though.

"Merry Christmas."