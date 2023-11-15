Zeeland motorcyclist critically hurt after Zeeland Twp. crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is critically hurt after crashing in Zeeland Township Wednesday morning.

The crash happened before 11:45 a.m. where Riley Street meets 56th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the 62-year-old motorcyclist from Zeeland was headed east on Riley Street when he lost control and left the road at the curve.

Deputies say he wore a helmet but was pinned under the motorcycle. He was removed and taken to a Grand Rapids hospital with critical injuries.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

