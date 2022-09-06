Zeeland man wins $390K in Lucky For Life drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Zeeland man is Lucky For Life after playing the Michigan Lottery last month!

We’re told 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 7. Those numbers were 07-12-31-37-44.

“The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000-a-year-for-life prize and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket,” recalls Snyder. “When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn’t seem real. I’m still having a hard time believing this is real!”

The lottery says Snyder purchased the winning ticket at a Mobil gas station on West Main Avenue.

Snyder opted to accept a lump sum of $390,000 over receiving $25,000 a year for life, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube