Zeeland man sentenced to 38 years for distributing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Zeeland man was sentenced to spend nearly four decades in prison for the distribution of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

Federal attorneys say 34-year-old Matthew James Warne shared thousands of photos and videos over the internet. We’re told an investigation was launched following reports stating he was seen inappropriately recording inside a restroom.

Warne pleaded guilty March 30, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). He was sentenced to 38 years behind bars.

“Every day of this sentence against Mr. Warne is deserved, but it hardly begins to undo the harm against the innocent and vulnerable children who are the victim of this crime,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Each image of child pornography that Warne possessed and distributed represents the sexual abuse of a real child. Our efforts to prosecute people who commit these crimes will continue and those who commit these types of crimes will face a similar fate.”

The DOJ says Warne was previously convicted of criminal sexual assault in 2013 and 2018.

