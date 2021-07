ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 60-year-old Zeeland man is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Friday night, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told he was driving his pickup on 104th Avenue through a closed road when he struck a dirt pile and overturned his vehicle into a ditch.

The driver was then taken to Butterworth Hospital for treatment, authorities say.

The crash is currently under investigation.

