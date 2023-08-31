Zeeland man arrested following double hit-and-run in Ottawa County

ZEELAND, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a pair of Ottawa County hit-and-run crashes Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first crash happened before 7:45 a.m. at I-196 and Main Street, followed by a second crash at 84th and Byron.

We’re told a 61-year-old Zeeland man in a 2004 Honda traveled west along I-196 when he failed to stop before the intersection.

Deputies say he crashed into a 46-year-old Coopersville man in a northbound 2021 Jeep, causing the Jeep to overturn several times. The Jeep driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Honda did not stop, later driving through a red light at the second intersection where it crashed with a 2000 Suburban, according to OCSO.

The driver in the Suburban, described as a 26-year-old Zeeland man, was unharmed.

We’re told the Honda took off yet again but the vehicle was disabled a short distance later.

Deputies say the Honda driver left the vehicle and ran off. He was later apprehended in Zeeland with help from a K9 unit. He has since been taken to the Ottawa County Jail.

