Wyoming woman in critical condition after two-car crash in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 39-year-old Wyoming woman is in critical condition after a two-car personal injury crash in Georgetown Township on Wednesday. The crash occurred at about 6:52 p.m. near 44th Street and Gleneagle Highlands Drive.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the 39-year-old woman was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, and was traveling east on 44th Street. She then lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle was then struck by a 2016 GMC Sierra that was being driven by a 66-year-old from Jenison. Both of the vehicles then left the road and came to a rest on the curb/sidewalk on the north side of 44th Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found that the 39-year-old Wyoming woman was pinned in her vehicle. Georgetown Township Fire Rescue then arrived at the scene and were able to extricate her from the vehicle.

The 39-year-old woman was taken to Butterworth Hospital. The 66-year-old was not injured in the crash.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time. The crash is currently under investigation.

