Woman pinned, critically injured in Crockery Township crash

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles east of 144th Avenue on Cleveland Street in Crockery Township this afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 76-year-old man from Chesterfield was driving east on Cleveland Street in a 2021 Ford Edge when it attempted to pass another vehicle. The sheriff’s office says he then collided head-on with a westbound Honda CRV driven by a 51-year-old woman from Spring Lake.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the man suffered serious injuries, while the woman, who was reportedly pinned inside her vehicle, was critically injured in the crash. We’re told both drivers were taken to the hospital following the incident.

Authorities say Cleveland Street has been shut down while investigations are being conducted.

