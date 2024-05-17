Woman killed in collision with cement truck in Blendon Township

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is dead after a cement truck hit the car she was driving.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the 28-year-old had stopped at the intersection of of 72nd Avenue and Tyler Street in Blendon Township around 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 17. When she started to head West on Tyler Street her car was t-boned by a cement truck headed north on 72nd Avenue.

The woman from Wyoming suffered fatal injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

The cement truck was driven by a 43-year-old man from Zeeland. He was not injured in the crash.

The intersection is a 2-way stop, with traffic on 72nd Avenue free to travel through the area without stopping.

The Sheriff's Office says both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The investigation into the crash is on-going.

