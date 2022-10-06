Watch Now
Woman in critical condition after pulling out of driveway, hitting car

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 05, 2022
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — One woman is in critical condition after a crash on 48th Avenue, near Tyler Oaks Drive, on Wednesday evening.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say the woman, a 32-year-old from Hudsonville, pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of another car.

The 32-year-old failed to yield, said deputies.

She was pinned in her vehicle and had to be extricated by Blendon Township Fire Department.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver, a 20-year-old from Lambertville, was not injured in the accident.

This crash is still being investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

