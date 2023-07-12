Woman hospitalized after crash sends boulder into building

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A collision at the county line sent one woman to the hospital late Tuesday.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office a 63-year-old woman was heading north on 64th Ave in Allegan County around 10 p.m. but didn't stop at 32nd St— a 'T' intersection at the county line.

The Audi E-Tron she was driving hit a row of boulders on the property across the street in Ottawa County, throwing one of them into the storage building there.

Deputies tell FOX 17 the vehicle stopped just short of hitting the building itself.

Damage to the building is being assessed as the investigation continues. The Holland woman was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries