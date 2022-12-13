Woman critically injured after crash in Georgetown Twp

GEORGETOWN TWP, Mich. — A Wayland woman is in the hospital, after a traffic accident left her with critical injuries.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they were at the scene of a crash near Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue, in Georgetown Township.

Around 9:17 pm on Monday, the Wayland woman, 51, was driving a Jeep Cherokee eastward on Fillmore Street towards 48th.

At the intersection, the Jeep ran a red light, according to the deputies' report.

The Jeep crashed into another vehicle, a Ford SUV driven by a 20-year-old man from Allendale. The Ford was traveling north with a green light.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, the woman from Wayland, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say she was driving with a passenger, a 45-year-old man, who was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The other driver was also treated on scene and had only minor injuries, deputies say.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

