Woman charged after husband's shooting death in Crockery Twp.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in Crockery Township earlier this year has been identified.

The victim, 41-year-old Keith Gardner, died at a Muskegon hospital after being shot in the abdomen on Jan. 23.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Aaron Elizabeth Gardner from Crockery Township was arraigned Monday.

Aaron is accused of carelessly discharging a firearm and lying to police, deputies say.

We’re told she was placed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

