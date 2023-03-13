Woman charged after husband's shooting death in Crockery Twp.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The woman accused of shooting and killing her husband in Crockery Township earlier this year has been identified.
The victim, 41-year-old Keith Gardner, died at a Muskegon hospital after being shot in the abdomen on Jan. 23.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Aaron Elizabeth Gardner from Crockery Township was arraigned Monday.
Aaron is accused of carelessly discharging a firearm and lying to police, deputies say.
We’re told she was placed on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.
