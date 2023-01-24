Nunica man shot, killed during domestic situation

NUNICA, Mich. — A Nunica man is dead after deputies say he was shot in the abdomen during a domestic situation.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday at a home on 120th Avenue in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home and discovered a single shot was fired during a domestic situation at the home.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Keith Gardner was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a Muskegon area hospital where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Deputies say Gardner’s wife and two teenage children were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made and no suspects remain outstanding.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer.

