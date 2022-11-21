Woman accused of stealing car, credit cards in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in custody after deputies say she stole a car and tried make purchases with stolen credit cards early Monday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to a vehicle that had been stolen from a Holland Township mobile home near Mountain Ash and Maple streets at around 2:10 a.m.

We’re told the victim’s purse and credit cards were inside the car when the theft took place.

Around two hours later, reports came in regarding a woman attempting to use the victim’s credit cards at a Grand Haven Township gas station, deputies say.

The township’s public safety department arrived on scene when the suspect tried to get away in the stolen car, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect reportedly abandoned the car after hitting a curb and ran toward a nearby business where she climbed a 15-foot-high stack of pallets and issued threats to authorities.

Deputies tell us the woman was later arrested and transported to the hospital, saying she will be taken to the Ottawa County Jail once she is released.

We’re told the stolen belongings have been returned to the victim.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

