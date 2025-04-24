WING-T TO WIDE RECEIVER: Isaac TeSlaa's path to the 2025 NFL Draft

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — If Isaac TeSlaa's name is called this weekend, he'll be the first graduate of Unity Christian High School to be drafted into the NFL.

The high school quarterback turned college wide receiver is projected to be picked on the second or third day of the draft.

"It’s a big part of the process, but it's really just the start of another journey," TeSlaa said to FOX 17 on Thursday.

In 2018, TeSlaa led Unity Christian to its first state championship in program history, defeating Portland in a 42-7 rout for the Division 5 title at Ford Field.

"I'll cherish that memory forever," TeSlaa said.

The quarterback of the Crusaders' run-heavy, wing-T offense certainly did his part in the game, scoring three touchdowns. He also snagged two interceptions on defense.

"At halftime, it was the most tired I've ever been during a game in my life," TeSlaa said. "I remember being like, 'Oh man we've got to play another [half]. Oh, wait. We're in the state championship. We get to play another.'"

TeSlaa began transitioning to wide receiver as he prepped for competition at the college level. He hit the weight room, "locked in" on his nutrition and did ball drills with dad "every single day."

"In the wing-T offense, I wasn't throwing the ball much," the former quarterback said. "A lot of it was relying on my legs, so I knew I had the athletic system to make that transition."

Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale

Following in his father's footsteps, TeSlaa committed to play at Division II football at Hillsdale College. His one-handed grabs and highlight-reel touchdowns caught the attention of his coaches, including one who told him, "If you keep working hard, I could see you making it to the league someday."

In 2022, TeSlaa earned the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year award. That offseason, he announced he was transferring to Arkansas.

During his senior year with the Razorbacks, TeSlaa put together a 546-yard, three-touchdown campaign, averaging a steep 19.5 yards per catch.

Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa runs with the ball against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17.

It was his performance at the 2025 NFL Combine, though, that caused his name to rise on draft boards. A 4.43-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical jump and a number of other drills combined to give him a 9.97 Raw Athletic Score (RAS), the eleventh-highest for a wide receiver since 1987.

Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025.

"It’s not just about the stats and everything. It's about how you play, regardless of the situation," TeSlaa said. "I was doing all the things outside of the Saturday games to set myself up to play in the NFL."

On Monday, TeSlaa returned to Unity Christian for an autograph-signing and Q&A.

"It's been an up and down journey, and it's been a grind," TeSlaa said. "Just knowing that there are people here at Unity that are following my journey, I couldn't be more grateful."

Arkansas wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) runs a play against Kent State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept.9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

TeSlaa, who, as a kid, looked up to Holland Christian graduate and current NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins, says he'd like to be something similar to those who come after him.

"Not only be a good football player, but be a good role model to them," he said. "Show them that it's more than football. It's about how you live your life."

