ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Market Express convenience store was robbed overnight Monday.

Suspects threw large rocks to break windows and get inside just before 2:30 a.m., say deputies

The Allendale township store sits at the corner of 48th Ave and Lake Michigan Dr.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest in this investigation, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000or contact Silent Observer.