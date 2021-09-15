Windmill Island Gardens extends 2021 season due to record attendance

HOLLAND, Mich. — Windmill Island Gardens is extending its season this year to meet demand amid record attendance.

Originally scheduled to close Oct. 3, the Dutch attractions and gardens will open on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 24, according to a news release Wednesday.

Guests will enjoy a reduced admission fee of $5, with children 15 and under admitted for free.

This year’s attendance numbers may surpass 130,000 despite crowd limitations earlier in the year.

Previous record attendance was set back in 1972, when the attraction welcomed more than 122,600 guests.

“We’ve been amazed by visitor demand and very fortunate that our staff stepped up to allow us to stay open all season,” Development Manager Matt Helmus said.

Staff will also participate in downtown Holland’s Fall Fest.

On Oct. 9, admission to the park will include entry to a Fall Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other activities in the area will include pumpkin carving and painting, hayrides, street performers and more.