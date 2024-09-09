Widespread power outage impacts Grand Haven area

Update:

The Grand Haven Board of Light & Power says it is returning power to some circuits on the north end of its service area. A limited number of customers may start seeing the lights turn on.

Original story:

Large portions of electric customers of the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power are in the dark Monday afternoon.

The utility company posted on social media they are experiencing a large power outage. It's not immediately clear how many customers are out of power because the Board of Light & Power's website is down.

The company says its phone lines are also not working.

Engineers and Line Crews at the north substation are troubleshooting. ITC and Wolverine Power Transmission companies are also working to diagnose an issue with the power feeding the utility's substation.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools says several buildings are without power, including the high school, Lakeshore Middle, White Pines Intermediate, and the elementary schools of Ferry/Voyager, Griffin, Mary A. White, and Peach Plains.

The district is not changing student dismissal on Monday, due to how close the outage came to the end of the school day.

