HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Funding for a decades-old bike path in Holland Charter Township will again appear on a ballot, with voters asked to approve a millage increase.

In 1981, the township constructed the paved path, expanding it over time to its current, crisscrossing length of around 70 miles. In recent years, though, costs for continued renovations and additions have begun to add up, leading to the township's proposed rate hike.

Currently set at a rate of 0.45 mills, township officials say a new rate of 0.55 mills (an increase of 0.1 mills) will promote the series of pathways that are "vitally important" to the community.

Why a bike path is on the special election ballot in Holland Charter Township

"The system is aging," said Township Manager Steve Bulthuis. "With our current funding, we're limited."

In an interview with FOX 17, Bulthuis said portions of the path need a full reconstruction, rather than a "simple overlay paving," and that costs for these projects have risen 7% annually over the last five to six years and "will not slow for the foreseeable future."

The township also maintains the path on a year-round basis, sweeping and plowing the pavement while also mowing along its shoulder.

To view a map of the current path system, click here.

In 2016, Holland Charter Township voters approved the millage rate of 0.45 for a period of eight years, through the upcoming rate hike proposes a four-year extension through 2028.

"I believe the public understands the need to have a dedicated revenue source for a pathway system," Bulthuis said.

If approved, the millage increase would provide the township with an additional $200,000 in revenue, costing the average homeowner around $55 per year ($4.58 per month) based on 2023 taxable valuation, according to the township.

"You can go just about any destination you want via a pathway in the township," Bulthuis said. "It's that connectivity that's so important."

To read more about the Holland Charter Township Bike Path Millage click here to visit the township's website.

