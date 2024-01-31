Muskegon River washing away boardwalk at nature preserve, repairs needed

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — The constant drawl of the Muskegon River has worn down a portion of raised boardwalk at the Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve, leading to its temporary closure.

Originally constructed on dry land in 2007, the Wilder River Walk is maintained by the Muskegon Environmental Research and Education Society, a nonprofit. Over the years, though, rising water levels have eroded its protective riverbank and damaged its wooden supports.

Dependent on donations, the nature preserve has launched a fundraiser to pay for an estimated $46,530 in repairs, which include the insertion of steel pilings to shore up the sinking, 250-foot section.

"With a big repair like this, we just don't have that money available sitting in the bank," said Tom Willi, a board member with the nature preserve. "“We don't receive any tax dollars. None. Zero .”

During the warmer months, Willi tends to additional panels in need of replacing on the quarter-mile path, describing the river walk's maintenance as a "constant." The planned construction— if fully funded— would take around two months, he says.

"We like to make it comfortable for folks to come and enjoy the outdoors and see critters and that type of thing," Willi said.

The preserve— also home to a paved trail and an education pavilion— attracts dog walkers, birders, and school groups, along with anyone who enjoys time spent in nature, including Steve Thompson.

The board president says the preserve's goal is to "continue to provide" a free, public place for outdoor education and recreation, "but we need help to do that."

"It's too easy for somebody to get hurt out there," Thompson said, referencing the damaged portion of the boardwalk. "We can't risk an injury."

If you'd like to donate to the Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve, visit their website.

