WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Several West Michigan animal shelters say adoption numbers are down and they're overflowing with adoptable animals.

However, many say they see the most adoptions happen during the holiday season, which is already upon us.

What to know before adopting a pet as local shelters overflow

There are plenty of animals at Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County that are looking for a forever home.

"The thing that I love about Harbor Humane and our team is we love what we do. We're here for these animals. Our goal is to keep them healthy, happy, safe while they're in our care. And then hopefully find them, you know, the best outcome that we can," Harbor Humane Society Executive Director Jen Self-Aulgur said.

Harbor Humane, like the Kent County Animal Shelter and many others, is full right now.

"So, we have seen just record low adoptions this whole year. It's not just us that's experiencing it. We're seeing this nationwide," she added.

Luckily, the holidays are a few weeks out. Typically, it's a time when people consider the gift of an adopted pet.

"Just make sure, like, you are ready for it. And also, remember that it takes time for an animal to adjust to a new home," Self-Aulgur said, adding that it can take a pet sometimes up to three to six months to feel comfortable in their new home.

FOX17

"We just really hope that when people adopt that they allow that animal to really get to know them, to get to know that animal, before just giving up on it," she said.

Expect to see new costs for your new family member, like food, toys and vet care.

According to the American Kennel Club, you could spend around $1,000 a year on a dog. According to Rover.com, you might spend the same amount each year on a cat.

FOX17

Harbor Humane Society is looking to take off some of the cost burden. The shelter has gift certificates to help with adoption costs.

"It's just, it's a really great way to help someone get an animal if, you know, that's what you want to do as a present. It gives them the opportunity to pick out the best match for them," she added.

If you're unsure if it's the right fit for you, you could always become a foster family.

FOX17

"We provide everything— medical care, food and toys. Also, if you're looking for something to do during Christmas break to foster an animal for a couple of weeks, give them a break from the shelter. It always is a good way to teach kids about responsibility and kind of what it takes to own a pet," she said.

Meanwhile, the Bissell Pet Foundation has Empty the Shelter events going on from December 1- December 17, and Harbor Humane Society is one of the participants.

Click here if you're interested in donating money or supplies to Harbor Humane Society.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube