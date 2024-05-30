‘What should we have done?’: Woman's car stolen, damaged in multicounty pursuit

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Nine separate car thefts occurred over the long weekend in Ottawa County.

One of the victims spoke with FOX 17 Wednesday who says her truck was stolen.

“I walked closer to my front window, and that was when I noticed my truck was gone,” she explains.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, says her vehicle was stolen Monday night in Georgetown Township. Thieves took her keys, which were inside a different car, and used them to take off in her truck.

Officers eventually spotted the truck and followed it through Ottawa, Muskegon and Kent counties. The woman says she followed the chase on her Ford Pass app and shared her truck’s location with dispatchers.

Walker police officers laid down stop strips near 3 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue, putting an end to the pursuit. Four juveniles were taken into custody.

However, the truck was severely damage and may have been totaled.

“It sucks; a vehicle can be replaced. But at the same time now we are kind of sitting on pins and needles, like, [what if] this happens again? What should we have done?” she wonders. “To think that they are just ballsy enough to do this at 9:45 p.m. Like, it wasn't three o'clock in the morning. It wasn't one o'clock in the morning. It wasn't in the middle of the night. We were still awake, you know, walking around our house.”

The woman tells us they’re waiting for the truck’s damages to be appraised. She extends her gratitude to law enforcement for their help.

