Young driver, passengers detained after multi-county chase

WALKER, Mich. — Four juveniles are in custody after leading police through multiple counties in a stolen vehicle.

Michigan State Police posted about the incident Tuesday morning, saying Ottawa County Deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

Instead, the driver led them through Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kent Counties.

MSP Troopers tried to stop the group near I-96 and Fruitridge Ave, but it was the stop sticks deployed by Walker Police that finally halted the vehicle near 3 Mile Rd and Alpine Ave.

The four young people tried to run away, but were quickly found and detained.

