Young driver, passengers detained after multi-county chase

The Michigan State Police are investigating Saturday's fatal crash on Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County.
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 06:19:53-04

WALKER, Mich. — Four juveniles are in custody after leading police through multiple counties in a stolen vehicle.

Michigan State Police posted about the incident Tuesday morning, saying Ottawa County Deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

Instead, the driver led them through Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kent Counties.

MSP Troopers tried to stop the group near I-96 and Fruitridge Ave, but it was the stop sticks deployed by Walker Police that finally halted the vehicle near 3 Mile Rd and Alpine Ave.

The four young people tried to run away, but were quickly found and detained.

