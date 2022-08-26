West Ottawa Public Schools welcome back former student as new principal

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools announced Friday that the district named Tung Nguyen the new principal of West Ottawa Virtual Academy.

Nguyen graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2004 before spending the last 15 years in education.

Most recently, he served as assistant principal at Grandville High School since 2018.

He also spent time as a long-term substitute teacher, a seventh grad math teacher, a high school math teacher, interim director and director.

Nguyen received his B.A. in Secondary Education with a major in Mathematics and Spanish from Hope College in 2008. He went on to complete his M.A. in Educational Leadership from Grand Valley State University in 2014.

“I selected education as a career pathway with high hopes that I would be lucky enough to one day return to West Ottawa as a staff member. I couldn’t be more excited to come home to serve the people and the community that I love. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to working with our students at WOVA. Go WO!”



Tung Nguyen

Nguyen takes over for Elaine Steifel, who now will focus solely on her role as Director of Instructional Technology for the district.

