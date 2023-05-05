West Ottawa Public Schools to offer $50K salary to new teachers

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools (WO) announced a plan to retain educators within the school district by paying new teachers a $50,000 starting salary.

The initiative, titled Project $50K, is expected to start in the 2023–24 school year.

The offer applies to teachers with BA degrees, according to WO.

“Our goal is to position WO to recruit and retain the best talent in the teaching profession and elevate the profession so that teachers are compensated in a way commensurate with their training and education,” says Superintendent Tim Bearden. “The 50K project includes additional compensation for every member of our teaching staff, with a special focus on increasing compensation for people in the early stages of their careers.”

This comes after the school system implemented a strategic plan last spring to position itself as a global leader in education. WO says Project $50K is a significant step in that direction.

We’re told WO is the first school district in West Michigan to offer teachers a $50,000 starting salary.

Visit WO’s website for job opportunities.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube