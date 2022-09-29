West Ottawa Public Schools announces Dave Stefanich as new principal of Harbor Lights Middle School

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools has announced that Dave Stefanich will be the new principal of Harbor Lights Middle School. Stefanich will begin working in his new position on October 17.

Stefanich has been the principal of Great Lakes Elementary since 2010. His career in education began as a sixth grade teacher at Harbor Lights Middle School in 2004. He later became a fourth grade teacher at Great Lakes Elementary.

Stefanich graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 2000. In 2004, he graduated from Hope College with a major in Language Arts. In 2010, he earned a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University.

“Dave Stefanich has been an exemplary educator at West Ottawa and has built a wonderful culture at Great Lakes,” said Superintendent Tim Bearden. “We’re excited for him to bring his talents back to Harbor Lights where he started his WO journey. We couldn’t be more optimistic for the future of Harbor Lights Middle School with Mr. Stefanich at the helm.”

“I started my teaching career at Harbor Lights and to be able to have a full circle moment where I get to come back to where my passion for West Ottawa began is humbling,” said Stefanich. “I will be the biggest champion of the students and staff at Harbor Lights as we continue the great work that is already happening there. As the principal of Harbor Lights, I will prioritize relationships with students and staff and most importantly I will motivate, lift up and work to inspire the Harbor Lights community so our students have the best possible middle school experience.”

