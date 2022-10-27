West Ottawa 2nd graders learn water safety

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — West Ottawa Public Schools (WOPS) is partnering with The Panther Fund to help district second graders learn how to swim.

“We did four elementary schools right now in the fall, and then we'll do four again in the spring,” says Aquatics Director Steve Bowyer.

The school district says the initiative is especially important given their proximity to Lake Michigan and the dangers it poses to those who cannot swim properly.

“Swimming skills are important for all kids, but living on the lakeshore becomes just that much more important,” says Bowyer. “And we wanted to find a way to get all of our kids lessons, teach them some water safety.”

He says not many students have access to swim lessons and this is one way the school district can help them be safe around water.

Swim lessons are given by the district’s aquatics director, swim coaches, and high school athletes, according to WOPS.

“The Panther Fund’s mission is to help support kids financially that can't get into other curricular activities, sports, band, music, drama, math, calculators … whatever kids need financially to succeed,” says Panther Fund Board President Jim Otteman.

Otteman says the swim program is showing promising results throughout the school district.

“We got kids that barely put their face in the water are now trying to doggy paddle and kids that are good swimmers that are ready for age groups,” he tells us.

Otteman adds the hope is to be able to hold a program like this annually, and to possibly get fourth graders involved to assess their progress.

We’re told fundraising helps make programs like these possible.

If you would like to donate or volunteer, visit The Panther Fund’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube