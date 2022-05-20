West Olive biker airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Holland Twp. crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a Holland Township crash Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of 120th Avenue on James Street at around 2:30 p.m.

We’re told the 59-year-old motorcyclist from West Olive drove east on James Street when a 22-year-old from Holland in a 2015 GMC pickup backed out of a driveway and into the motorcyclist’s path. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike after hitting the pickup, deputies say.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

The pickup driver was unharmed.

The crash is currently under investigation.

