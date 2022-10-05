West Michigan water infrastructure to get multi-million-dollar boost

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Water infrastructure in West Michigan is getting a multi-million-dollar upgrade.

The Southeast Regional Force Main will connect the Coopersville Wastewater Treatment Plant to the Muskegon Wastewater Management System.

The state estimates that, when finished, this will generate $187 million in investment and create 145 new jobs.

Local food processors have said for years that a lack of wastewater capacity has been a barrier to growth.

This is important because the industry drives Ottawa County’s economy with 4,800 jobs and more than $1 billion in industry investment since 2019.

The Force Main project would support even more growth in the area.

A 30-inch line would run 20 miles connecting the two wastewater plants while taking advantage of unused capacity at Muskegon County’s plant.

Fairlife, Applegate Dairy, Continental Dairy, Swanson Pickle and DeVries Meats all plan to connect to the new line.

Even beyond that, the line would serve rural communities that do not have wastewater service right now.

It would also create opportunity for new housing developments and businesses.

“Michiganders, we have to get more bold when we brag about the state. We have the second-most diverse agriculture in the nation and that is why this investment is so important,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

$60 million from the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund will help make this line a reality.

Now, the project moves to the state legislature for final approval.

Construction is scheduled to start during the fall of 2023 and would take about two-and-a-half-years to finish.

