'Absolutely relentless': Harbor Humane pleads for help amid year of challenges, setbacks

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A West Olive animal shelter is reaching out to the community for help after what they call a “relentless” year filled with compounding challenges.

Harbor Humane says the fall season usually brings relief in lodging numbers as cats normally reproduce less this time of year; however, they say 23 strays entered the shelter on Tuesday alone, amounting to a total of 207 cats on site and 160 in foster care.

We’re told that’s on top of the 90 dogs in their care.

“We just can’t keep up,” the shelter writes. “We are facing the consequences of covid, of surgery being halted early in the pandemic and of vet practices having limited operations for the longest time. And on top of that, animals are sitting longer.”

As a result, Harbor Humane says its staff members are facing severe burnout.

The shelter is asking community members for help by way of adopting or fostering pets, making donations, or by sharing their Facebook post.

“We are breaking,” the shelter adds. “And there are no pets without people. Period. Not without adopters, not without donors, and certainly not without paid, specialty trained workers.”

