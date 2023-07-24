'We're all there together': Hudsonville/ Georgetown Softball team headed to Little League World Series

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan softball team is headed to a national championship in Washington state after going undefeated in their most recent tournament.

The Hudsonville/ Georgetown junior softball team leaves Friday for Kirkland, Washington, where they will compete in the junior Little League World Series Championships.

“The biggest thing for me is for the kids to enjoy the experience,” Shawn Veenstra, head coach for the team, told FOX 17 Monday.

“Winning games is just a bonus on top of that.”

The team saw major success during their latest athletic engagement, a regional tournament in Pendleton, Indiana.

There, they were undefeated, taking the championship game with a score of 7 to 0.

Now, they are hopeful for success in the national competition.

Regardless of how they do on the diamond, they have built strong bonds amongst each other.

“They're not going to remember all the plays in the game, they're not going to remember all the things that we say to them, but they're gonna remember the feelings that they have, amongst the team, and coaches,” Coach Veenstra said Monday.

There is a lot of cost associated with the team and their families traveling to Washington for the championship games— last year it was about $8,000 a family.

They are raising money via a Gofundme campaign to help cover costs.

You can follow along with the team's progress, and live stream some of their games, at their Facebook page.

